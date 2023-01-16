Possible WWE RAW Spoilers For Tonight, NXT and SmackDown Stars Backstage, More

According to PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstars Charlie Dempsey and Zoey Stark are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati. They’ll most likely be working tonight’s pre-RAW taping for WWE Main Event.

This would be Stark’s second appearance on WWE Main Event, following her victory over Dana Brooke on the December 1 episode. Dempsey has never worked on the main roster. On last Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil show, he defeated Hank Walker.

Backstage for tonight’s RAW are several SmackDown Superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, who are set to defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day soon.

Backstage for tonight’s RAW is also Bo Dallas. We previously mentioned how Uncle Howdy was scheduled for RAW as of Sunday’s creative, and Dallas’ presence is consistent with this. Howdy briefly appeared on RAW last week to mock Alexa Bliss.