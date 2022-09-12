Possible WWE RAW Spoilers on Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins

Tonight is a night that a lot of wrestling fans have been waiting for.

It’s been 281 days since Johnny Gargano stepped inside of a wrestling ring. But who will he face?

PWInsider reports that Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s edition of RAW will be Alpha Academy’s, Chad Gable. Gargano last wrestled during the War Games match on December 21st 2021.

Mike Johnson reports, “The current plan is for Chad Gable to face Johnny Gargano tonight on Raw as Gargano’s first match back since returning to RAW.”

Johnson also noted that there’s talk of Seth Rollins challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States title soon.

Possible Spoiler for WWE RAW Involving Edge, Dominik and Rey Mysterio