Possible WWE Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman In 2022

The December 24th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown opened with a Paul Heyman interview. Heyman, who was fired as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns on December 17th, teased the idea that his career was over.

The belief is that Heyman will continue to be involved in the Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar storyline. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the possibilities:

“There are different ways they can go, including a Lesnar title win to set up a WrestleMania rematch, or Lesnar on the verge of winning and it comes out that the Heyman firing was a ruse and he double-crosses Lesnar. The idea should be what is the best way to build WrestleMania. It also could be that a Heyman double-cross of Lesnar could be saved for WrestleMania.”