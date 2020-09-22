Possible WWE Survivor Series Main Event Plans

WWE is planning a big RAW brand main event for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. PWInsider reports that the plan is to do Team RAW vs. Retribution.

Last night’s RAW saw the 5 main members of RETRIBUTION receive WWE contracts. Dominik Dijakovic is now known as T-BAR, Dio Maddin is going by Mace, and Slapjack is believed to be Shane Thorne. Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez were also revealed as core members of the group, but there’s no word yet on what their ring names will be.

The WWE Survivor Series PPV is currently scheduled for 11/22 but the location is up in the air as WWE is reportedly working on venue plans for when their Amway Center residency expires at the end of October.