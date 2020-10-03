Possible WWE Universal Championship Match For Hell In A Cell

The second title match between Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take place at WWE Hell In a Cell. It was indicated on commentary that Uso vs. Reigns will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure, but WWE has not officially announced the match as of this writing.

Reigns told Jey during tonight’s in-ring opening segment that their next match will have the highest stakes in WWE. He warned Jey not to accept the challenge because there will be real consequences, but Jey accepted anyway. Reigns just retained over his cousin in the main event of last Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. That match ended with the injured Jimmy Uso throwing in the white towel for his brother, after Reigns dominated Jey.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on October 25 from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.