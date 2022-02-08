Post-Royal Rumble RAW Producers Revealed

The producers for the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW on January 31 have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. Below are the producers:

* Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella and the promo with Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

* Adam Pearce produced The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and The KO Show

* Shane Helms produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Chris Park produced the scooter race between Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

* Petey Williams and Jamie Noble produced produced AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

* The Ronda Rousey return segment, which also included WWE Hall of Famer Lita and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, was produced by Pat Buck