Post-SmackDown Storyline Injury Updates On Big E And Sasha Banks

WWE has issued storyline injury updates on Big E and Sasha Banks following the attacks during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted, the show saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley turn on Banks and destroy her after their rematch loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The angle ended with Banks leaving the Amway Center in the back of an ambulance. WWE’s post-SmackDown storyline announcement noted that Banks seemingly suffered a knee injury after crashing into the ring post and then taking a beating from Baszler during the match. Banks made things worse by refusing medical attention after the match, but then Bayley attacked and her condition went downhill from there. WWE noted that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated.

We also noted how Sheamus attacked Big E backstage and smashed him through a car windshield with White Noise on the hood of the car. This led to Jey Uso replacing Big E in the Fatal 4 Way main event, and going on to win to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. WWE’s post-show storyline announcement reports that Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack, and he was taken to a local medical facility where he is undergoing numerous tests.