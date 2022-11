WWE SmackDown has been moved from FOX to FS1 following the Survivor Series.

Due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game, the December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 rather than FOX.

SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by two replays at 10 p.m. and midnight.

That night, SmackDown will be broadcast live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.