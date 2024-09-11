Post-TNA Victory Road 2024 Meet & Greet Schedule Announced

The following is the official press release that was sent out this week with details on who will be appearing at the post-TNA Victory Road 2024 meet and greets in San Antonio, TX. after this Friday’s special event:

Meet Your Favorite TNA Wrestling Stars at Victory Road & iMPACT! This Friday & Saturday in San Antonio

This Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, TNA Wrestling comes to the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX for two nights of can’t miss-action, Victory Road and iMPACT! Tickets are on-sale now at Etix.com.

In addition to all of the adrenaline-pumping action, you will have an opportunity to meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Featuring Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Zachary Wentz, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Ash By Elegance and Laredo Kid. Don’t delay, get your tickets for TNA in San Antonio today!