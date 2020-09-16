Post WWE Updates On Aiden English

– Former WWE Superstar and 205 Live announcer Aiden English is set to return to this ring this week in his first match since being released back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He noted in late August that he was back to being “ring ready” and taking bookings via DramaKingMatt@gmail.com.

Now using his real name, “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt, the former Vaudevillain will face “The Filth King” Brubaker on Thursday in Chicago for the Zelo Pro Wrestling promotion. The Zelo event will air live on FITE.TV at 8pm on Thursday night, as noted in the tweet below.

“Drama King” has been running his own YouTube channel and his “Wrestling With Whiskey” podcast since being released by WWE back in April. He also hosts gaming streams on Twitch with his wife, former WWE NXT talent Shaul Guerrero. English recently indicated on Twitter that he may be interested in signing with AEW now that his former “Rusev Day” partner is there, Miro.