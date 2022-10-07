Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Clue Emerges Ahead of Extreme Rules

WWE has been sending White Rabbit clues through social media via QR codes on RAW and SmackDown for several weeks, and the general consensus appears to be that this is all leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt.

This is being kept top secret, and only a few people in the company know how it will all play out, but one thing happened in the last day or so that will only fuel the rumors about Wyatt’s return to the company.

Wyatt’s “Let Me In” theme song is back on Spotify, as first noted by WreslteVotes. This is significant because it was removed from the platform more than a year ago after he was removed from television.

WrestleVotes wrote, “For what it’s worth, a buddy of mine just noticed this theme was back on Spotify today after being removed following Bray’s release last year. No clue what the cover art might mean… Just more fuel to the 🐇 fire.”

A major reveal is reportedly expected for Saturday night’s Extreme Rules, according to a rumour within WWE (via Fightul). We don’t know if Wyatt will debut a new look, but all signs point to him returning soon, possibly with Alexa Bliss. The announcers have been told to put over the fact that Bliss has not been herself this year.

Freddie Prinze Jr. stated earlier this week that he reached out to Bray Wyatt for his new promotion, but he does not believe it will happen, likely because Wyatt is expected to return to WWE, “Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I’ll confirm that. I’ve put out an offer there and I think it’s a creative offer. Financially I wouldn’t be able to compete with the WWE, but I’ve put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don’t think I’m going to get it as the weeks go on, but we’ll see. You never know, and if I don’t, then I’ll shift gears again like I did the last time. It’s a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it work for that, but whoever my main guy is, that’s who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things.”

