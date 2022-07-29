Potential Creative Changes Revealed Following Triple H’s New WWE Role

The WWE stated on Monday that Triple H “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties,” as PWMania.com previously reported.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be “more long-term storylines, more investment in younger talent, and much less 50/50 booking.” Since Triple H is thought to be a stronger supporter of women’s wrestling than Vince McMahon, Meltzer also brought up potential adjustments to the women’s division.

Dewey Foley, Mick Foley’s son who previously worked in creative, issued a statement on the changes he would like to see:

“Changes I hope get implemented in WWE: Talent and employees feel 100 percent safe and comfortable going up the flagpole with any/all concerns, pitches, etc. Future signees aren’t based solely off `look.’ The more variety, the better. Long-term pitches get taken seriously and are executed.”

