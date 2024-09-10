Potential Location For Next Year’s WWE Money In The Bank PLE

The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that the tourism group Sports Milwaukee is assembling a bid for the WWE Money in the Bank PLE in 2025. If the city’s attempt is successful, the event will be held at Fiserv Forum (home of the Milwaukee Bucks).

Sports Milwaukee Director Marissa Werner stated that bringing MITB to the city could help Milwaukee land a larger WWE show in the future. The city is reportedly planning to host a future Summerslam or Royal Rumble.

Fastlane 2017 was the most recent WWE PLE to be held in Milwaukee.

In recent years, WWE has prioritized minor PLEs held outside of the United States.