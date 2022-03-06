Potential Spoiler On A Top Free Agent Making AEW Debut Soon

It’s been reported that Sw3rve, formerly known as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Shane Strickland, is expected to be going to AEW following his WWE departure.

Hhe has signed with AEW, according to Fightful Select. The promotion hasn’t gone out of their way to keep it a secret as on Saturday night, he was at the AEW concert in Orlando. There was a song that mentioned him playing repeatedly at the concert.

It was said that the plan as of Saturday was to debut Sw3rve “imminently,” with the idea as of then for him to debut at AEW Revolution on Sunday night. It’s unclear exactly what he will be doing on the show.