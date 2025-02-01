Potential Spoiler On A WWE Royal Rumble Surprise Entrant

Several men have been officially announced for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, with one more name potentially filling another spot.
According to Fightful Select, former NXT Champion Trick Williams is in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble weekend. However, it remains unclear whether he will make a surprise appearance in the match. Williams recently lost the NXT Championship to Oba Femi last month.
The confirmed participants for the Men’s Royal Rumble match include:
John Cena
Roman Reigns
CM Punk
Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre
Rey Mysterio
LA Knight
Sami Zayn
Shinsuke Nakamura
Logan Paul
Chad Gable
Penta
Bron Breakker
Carmelo Hayes