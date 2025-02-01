Potential Spoiler On A WWE Royal Rumble Surprise Entrant

Several men have been officially announced for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, with one more name potentially filling another spot.

According to Fightful Select, former NXT Champion Trick Williams is in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble weekend. However, it remains unclear whether he will make a surprise appearance in the match. Williams recently lost the NXT Championship to Oba Femi last month.

The confirmed participants for the Men’s Royal Rumble match include:

John Cena

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio

LA Knight

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Logan Paul

Chad Gable

Penta

Bron Breakker

Carmelo Hayes