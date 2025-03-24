Potential Spoiler: WWE Setting Up Huge WrestleMania 41 Title Match

The WWE Intercontinental Championship scene is heating up as WrestleMania 41 draws near, and tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the road to the big event.

General Manager Adam Pearce has officially announced a high-stakes match for this afternoon’s Raw in Scotland, with Bron Breakker defending his Intercontinental Title against Penta. This clash had previously been rumored as a potential WrestleMania bout, but its placement on tonight’s show suggests it could be a key stepping stone in a larger story.

According to reports from a week ago, the working plan within WWE creative was to feature Breakker in a fatal four-way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. The projected lineup includes:

Bron Breakker (c)

Penta

Finn Bálor

Dominik Mysterio

The seeds for this match have already been planted in recent weeks:

Breakker has faced off against Bálor.

Penta has issued direct challenges to Breakker.

Dominik has been shown attempting to recruit Penta into The Judgment Day, while also eying the Intercontinental Championship during the Breakker vs. Bálor matchup.

While nothing has been officially confirmed for WrestleMania 41 just yet, tonight’s Raw could serve as a major chapter in the ongoing saga. With WWE presenting WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20, 2025, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the time for major developments is now.

As always, plans in WWE can change, but with Breakker, Penta, Bálor, and Dominik all in the mix, the Intercontinental Title picture is looking more unpredictable—and exciting—than ever.

(h/t Fightful Select)