Potential Spoiler: WWE Star Rumored For Royal Rumble Return

An absent WWE star may be making their return tonight at the Royal Rumble.

According to PWInsider.com, Kairi Sane is in Indianapolis for the event. However, it remains unclear whether she will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Sane was previously pulled from the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament in December due to an arm injury. While no specific details were provided regarding the severity of the injury, her absence fueled speculation about her return timeline.

The following superstars have already been announced for the Women’s Royal Rumble match:

Nia Jax

Bayley

Charlotte Flair

Naomi

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

IYO SKY

Ivy Nile

Lyra Valkyria

Adding to the speculation, Sane recently posted on Twitter/X, further hinting that she may be in town ahead of the event.