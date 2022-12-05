Potential Teaser for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to be Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 opponent, with Rock possibly winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match to “earn” his unified WWE Universal title shot.

On the most recent episode of Young Rock on NBC, there was a scene with Rock in the future, and several titles that he held were displayed. The Smackdown version of the WWE Universal title, which is currently held by Reigns, was also shown (in the center and in front of a picture of Rock), which fueled internet speculation because Rock has yet to win that title.

Rock vs. Reigns was also teased earlier this year during another episode of Young Rock.