Potential WWE Royal Rumble Return Spoiler Revealed

Another WWE Hall of Famer has been spotted in Indianapolis ahead of WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday.

According to WrestleVotes, there have been significant discussions about Nikki Bella returning to in-ring action, with strong expectations that it could happen sooner rather than later. Bella initially retired in June 2019, citing health concerns as the primary reason. She previously underwent neck surgery in 2016 to repair a herniated disc.

Fightful Select now reports that Bella is in Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble. However, it remains unclear whether she will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match or simply make an appearance at the event. Bella’s last match was a one-off return at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella officially left WWE in March 2023, but Nikki has recently teased a comeback—especially after attending the Raw on Netflix premiere earlier this month.