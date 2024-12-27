Potential WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent For John Cena Ruled Out

There’s no shortage of WWE stars eager to face John Cena as he gears up for retirement in 2025. Among those vying for a match is Logan Paul, who has openly expressed his desire to wrestle the future Hall of Famer.

Rumors have circulated about a potential Cena vs. Logan Paul showdown at WrestleMania 41. According to WrestleVotes, the idea has been discussed internally, but it has faced pushback from several members of WWE’s creative team. The general sentiment is that Logan Paul may not be the ideal final WrestleMania opponent for Cena.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the match is not happening. He wrote:

“Regarding some rumors, there probably were talks of Cena vs. Logan Paul at Mania, and Logan Paul did ask for it, but we’re told it’s 100 percent not happening. We also know the idea of Cena challenging for a world title to break the so-called record of 16 by Ric Flair is something that at least as a month ago could happen.”

Cena’s retirement tour will kick off on January 6, 2025, with the debut episode of Raw on Netflix, setting the stage for a monumental final year in his WWE career.