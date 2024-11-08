Powerhouse Hobbs Blasts Don Callis For Lack of Respect During Injury Layoff

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs made his highly-anticipated return to the company on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in a tag team main event matchup with Ricochet against Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher after being out of action for 6 months due to an injury.

Hobbs appeared in a digital exclusive to talk about a number of topics, including how Callis disrespected him while he was on the shelf.

Hobbs said, “Five months, Don. Five months of being disrespected. No phone call, no email. Not even a text. Not even a ‘Get Well’ gift. You see Don, let’s not forget. Over a year ago, I took to Oakland, California. I took you to the war zone. I took you to the Bay, dog. You know where I’m from; you know what I’m all about. So you want to go to war? Let’s go to war. But look at the soldiers. Look at these soldiers. Look who I brought with me.”

You can check out Hobbs’ comments below.



