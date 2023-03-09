Powerhouse Hobbs Crowned TNT Champion On AEW Dynamite (Video)

This week on AEW Dynamite, a new TNT Champion was crowned.

Wardlow and Hobbs fought in a Last Man Standing Match around the arena. In the final moments, it appeared as if Wadlow was about to win by powerbombing Hobbs off the stage.

QT Marshall, on the other hand, appeared and attacked Wardlow with a steel chair. Marshall’s shirt revealed that he is the person responsible for the recent QTV teases.

Hobbs powerbombed Warlow off the stage, the referee counted, and Hobbs was crowned the new champion as he celebrated with Marshall. The title change comes just days after Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe to win the title at Revolution on Sunday night.

