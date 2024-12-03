Powerhouse Hobbs Discusses His Mindset Leading Up To His AEW TV Return

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs spoke with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up on a number of topics, including his mindset leading up to his return to television.

Hobbs said, “I think the word for me is just anxious, anxious, anxious. I didn’t know how anybody was going to, you know, take me back in and it was one of those moments where I was just like, ‘Okay, I was meant to do this.’ I was pissed off and it’s just gunning it, like, I don’t … that whole day kind of was a blur until my music hit and it was just like, ‘Okay, I’m back, I’m home, let’s pick up where we left off.’”

On the difficulty of being away from the ring:

“I was on a roll [when he got injured]. Once the injury happened, and, you know, I found out I’m going to need surgery, that depression sunk in. I’ve been depressed before, you know, just when my brother got murdered he pushed me out [of] the way, took six bullets on the chest, I took one to the forearm and it just … all these feelings start coming back. All these ‘what ifs’ and, you know, ‘What am I going to do now?’ and it’s just … I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

You can check out Hobbs’ comments in the video below.