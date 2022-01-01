Powerhouse Hobbs, Hikaru Shida, and Jade Cargill React To Tony Khan – Big Swole Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Big Swole addressed her departure from the company and brought up a lack of diversity. Khan responded by writing on Twitter that he let Swole’s contract expire as he felt “her wrestling wasn’t good enough.”

Multiple AEW stars have reacted to the situation. Powerhouse Hobbs wrote the following on Twitter:

“I’ve been featured in some heavy ass spots since being signed to AEW as well as other minorities.

Now TK has put me in spots at the right time that meant something

(Punk,Christian Cage,Brian Cage and Hangman and especially running in and saving Mox)

This company has been there since the passing of my Mother

Cody and QT played tremendous part in getting me signed

Lastly if you have a issue with someone pick up the phone.”

Hikaru Shida replied to Khan’s tweet by writing “I love AEW” while Jade Cargill wrote the following:

“‘That Bitch’ Jade Cargill’s 2021 Pro Wrestling Recap & Highlights:

-No prior pro wrestling experience. Trusted in the upstart company over a well known one 🙏🏾💪🏾.

-Once in a lifetime high profile in-ring debut with @Shaq and @CodyRhodes.”