Powerhouse Hobbs Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs appeared on the “In The Kliq” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

Hobbs said, “Ruptured my patellar tendon. A pretty gruesome injury. Me being me, I’ve been cleared. Healed up pretty fast. Got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit. I’m cleared. I’m back. It’s already been put out in the internet world that I’m cleared. Time to pick up where I left off.”

