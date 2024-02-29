Does Powerhouse Hobbs Need More Direction In AEW?

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2020, Powerhouse Hobbs has been one of their brightest young stars. Hobbs truly has everything from the look to the talent to the charisma. He is one of the best big men around today and should be treated as such. Yet, AEW hasn’t given him much of a direction to head in, and that should change now.

Hobbs began his time at AEW back in 2020. After racking up some wins on AEW: Dark, Hobbs finally made his debut at AEW All Out 2020 in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale. He would go on to have a very fun run in Team Taz, aligning himself with Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and of course, Taz.

Since then, Hobbs has been thrown into a couple of factions, most recently the Don Callis Family. However, there hasn’t been much of a direction for him. This needs to change.

Powerhouse Hobbs needs more of a direction in AEW

Hobbs is a former TNT Champion, and he has had himself a decent, but very short run. After only holding the title for just a month after he initially won it, Hobbs would drop the TNT Championship back to Wardlow. This wasn’t a terrible move as some people thought this would lead to something bigger for Hobbs, but unfortunately, that wasn’t even close to being the case.

Hobbs would go on to lose to Ricky Starks in the semi-finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Tournament and continued his losing ways against Miro at AEW All Out 2023. After his loss to Miro, Hobbs joined the Don Callis Family after attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in October of 2023.

This was a cool move as many thought this would leave to a Hobbs and Omega or Hobbs and Jericho one-on-one match. This could have been a great way for Hobbs to re-establish himself as a monster with a victory over one, or even both of those men. Instead, we saw Hobbs lose in back-to-back months in back-to-back tag team matches.

So, you see the point. AEW hasn’t had much luck booking the big guys, and Hobbs is a prime example of that. Hobbs is one of the most talented big men around today and should be booked as such, instead, he’s booked as just another guy with little-to-no direction in All Elite Wrestling.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Hobbs stood in the ring as Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay hyped up their match at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Don’t get me wrong, this match could go down as being one of the best matches of 2024, but more emphasis has to be placed on the monster of the family, Powerhouse Hobbs.

At AEW Revolution, Hobbs will be in a big All-Star 8-Man Scramble match. This match has the likes of Chris Jericho, Lance Archer, Wardlow, Hook, and Brian Cage already announced. A win here could be massive for Hobbs and get him back on the right track, and truthfully he deserves it.

Hopefully, this will lead to more of an increased role in big-time matches for Hobbs. However, will it? That remains to be seen. One thing we know for sure is Hobbs deserves more, and he needs more of a direction in AEW. Strap a rocket to his back, and let Hobbs take the company to new heights.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Powerhouse Hobbs needs more of a direction? Do you think he’s fine where he’s at?

