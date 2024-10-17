Powerhouse Hobbs On His Goal In Wrestling: ‘I Want To Change The Business’

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs appeared on the “In The Kliq” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including what his personal goal is in pro wrestling.

Hobbs said, “For me, my personal goal is how I’m gonna change the business. What am I gonna do to separate myself? I say the business because I’m like Warren G, I want it all, so there’s not one specific goal I have. It’s just how am I gonna change the business, what am I gonna do that’s different? What am I gonna draw people into? What type of emotion am I gonna get out of them? How can I help the business grow?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)