Powerhouse Hobbs Opens Up About His In-Ring Style

Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Muscle and Fitness for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Hobbs explained how he stands out from all of the wrestlers in AEW.

He said, “I’m not a high-flyer, I don’t do flippy. That’s just not my style,” Hobbs said. “I like to use these fists. I like to ground and pound.”

Hobbs continued, “I think the more I cut up … I’ll be more agile. That’s what I’m working toward. It’s about showing a different side of the beast, that ‘Monstar,’ you know?”

Although Hobbs picked up a victory over his former stablemate, Ricky Starks, at the All Out pay-per-view, Starks got his revenge on by pinning Hobbs in an unsanctioned Lights Out Match on Rampage: Grand Slam.