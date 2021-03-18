Pre-Sale Code For WrestleMania 37 Released

The WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticketmaster pre-sale is kicking off at 10am ET this morning. WWE has announced that the first pre-sale password is UNIVERSE.

The pre-sale will run from 10am until 11:59pm ET. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 10am ET on Friday.

WrestleMania 37 combo and single tickets will range from $35 – $2,500, which is the same prices as last year. All ticket buyers will have the chance to also purchase a commemorative WrestleMania 37 chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania 37 magnet during the ticket purchasing process. WrestleMania 37 will be limited to an overall ticket limit of 8 tickets. Night 1 and Night 2 will each have the 8 ticket limit. A door time of 4:30pm local time has been announced by Ticketmaster, while the start time of 6:30pm has been confirmed.

WWE originally wanted 45,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for both nights of WrestleMania 37, but it was revealed this week that capacity has been dropped to 25,000 fans for each night due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.