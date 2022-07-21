Pre-Sale Tickets for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in NYC on Sale Today

With the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite and Rampage in New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21, AEW will stage its second stadium event in the history of the company.

On Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time, general public tickets for the event will be made available for purchase on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Before facility fees and service costs, tickets start at $29 each. Today will see the start of pre-sale ticket sales (the pre-sale code is SUNNYBLISS46).

Tickets for Dynamite in Buffalo (pre-sale code: FR212MS) and Albany (pre-sale code: HJB9514) also go on sale today.

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: July 27 – Worcester, Massachusetts at the DCU Center

AEW Dynamite: August 3 – Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center

AEW Battle of the Belts III & Rampage: August 5 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 10 – Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 17 – Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: August 24 – Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH

AEW Dynamite: August 31 – at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Rampage: September 2 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out – September 4 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 7 – Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 14 – MVP Arena in Albany, New York

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 21 – New York City Arthur Ashe Stadium