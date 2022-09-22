Pre-Sale Tickets for AEW Full Gear on Sale Today, Pre-Sale Code

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, 2022. In addition, a live Rampage event will take place in the same arena the night before the event. On January 4, 2023, they will travel to Seattle, Washington, for the first Dynamite of the year.

Tickets for the events will be made available for pre-sale beginning at 11am EST on AEWTix.com. The Full Gear code to access tickets is DRJZAF.

Tickets begin at $29, and this does not include any additional facility fees or service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public this Friday.

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite & Rampage: September 28 – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Dynamite: October 5 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts: October 7 – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Dynamite: October 12 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Rampage: October 13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Dynamite: Tuesday, October 18 – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

AEW Rampage: October 21 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL

AEW Dynamite: October 26 – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA

AEW Rampage: October 28 – Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

AEW Dynamite: November 2 – Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

AEW Rampage: November 4 – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

AEW Dynamite: November 9 – Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

AEW Dynamite: November 16 – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut

AEW Rampage: November 18th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Full Gear: November 19th – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Dynamite: November 23: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

AEW Dynamite: January 4: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA