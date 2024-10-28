Pre-Show Match Announced For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour On 11/23

AEW released a digital exclusive video with QT Marshall confirming a match for the “Zero Hour” pre-show of the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view,.
Scheduled for the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024 on November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, one-half of the Costco Guys, “Big BOOM AJ” will take on QT Marshall in a singles match.
Make sure to join us here on 11/23 for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage.
