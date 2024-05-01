Pre-Trial Date In Felony Case Involving Cash Wheeler Set

Cash Wheeler, real name Daniel Wheeler, faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm after being arrested in 2023.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 28 following the incident on July 27. On August 3, he pleaded not guilty to the charge through his attorney during his first court appearance. The charge is classified as a third-degree felony in Florida.

Wheeler allegedly flashed a gun during a road rage incident because it was not a domestic dispute and he did not know the individuals involved. All of Wheeler’s firearms had to be turned over to the local sheriff’s department until the case was resolved.

According to court documents obtained by PWInsider, the AEW star’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 7th. Wheeler must attend the hearing.

On the 20th of May, Wheeler will appear in court to begin his trial. AEW has kept him on their roster throughout the process. His most recent match was at Dynasty in a ladder match for the vacant Tag Team Titles, during which his tag team partner, Dax Harwood, reportedly suffered a concussion.