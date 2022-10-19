Pre-Trial Hearing for Jeff Hardy Has Been Postponed While a Potential Resolution is Negotiated

After Jeff Hardy’s attorneys filed a motion asking for the hearing to be postponed, which the prosecution agreed to, the hearing did not take place today in Florida, which is an interesting development in the case.

According to PWinsider.com, the motion noted that “recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State” and that “The parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pretrial resolution.” This would seem to suggest that the parties are negotiating a plea deal that would avoid a trial.

The motion was approved by the court, and it resulted in a postponement of the pre-trial hearing until November 17.

After being detained in June of last year, Hardy was charged with DUI (alcohol or drug-related), third offense within ten years, driving while licence canceled/suspended/revoked, and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license.

If Hardy is found guilty of the main charge, which is a felony in Florida and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the other charges would be considered misdemeanors. He entered a not-guilty plea.

Recently, Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt said that when Jeff eventually makes a comeback, fans would see a new Jeff. Since Hardy’s arrest, he has been getting treatment “for some time,” at the request of AEW President Tony Khan, who wants Hardy to demonstrate that he can keep his sobriety. Hardy won’t likely return to AEW until the legal matter is resolved.