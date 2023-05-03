Preliminary Plans To Reunite “The Way” On The WWE RAW Brand

The Way could be joining the main roster soon.

According to WRKDWrestling, there are preliminary plans for former WWE NXT faction The Way to reunite on the RAW brand in the future.

RAW selected Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, and Indi Hartwell in the 2023 WWE Draft. The group would have to reassemble without WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who had been transferred to SmackDown.

Hartwell relinquished her NXT Women’s Title on this week’s NXT and announced a tournament to crown a new champion. Hartwell then reunited with Lumis, who carried her away from her final NXT appearance as she recovers from a leg injury.

The Way made its official debut on the NXT show on December 9, 2020, with Gargano and Theory going on to compete in the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and LeRae and Hartwell teaming up for the women’s tournament. Lumis was later incorporated into the faction. Due to departures and call-ups, the members began to drift apart gradually after Lumis and Hartwell’s September 2021 wedding.

Since then, there have been a few mini-reunions. NXT Stand & Deliver saw Gargano, Lumis, LeRae, and Hartwell team up following Gargano’s victory over Grayson Waller and Hartwell’s title victory.

