Preliminary WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Viewership Numbers

Fast national numbers have come in for the October 15th 2021 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, Smackdown on FS1 drew 793,000 viewers while Rampage on TNT drew 549,000 viewers. Keep in mind that these are preliminary figures and the final numbers, which are expected to be released on Monday, will likely be higher.

The 18-49 demo numbers are not available yet but Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com estimated that Smackdown and Rampage would be close based on recent figures.

Repost to correct my math. Last 4 weeks SD's viewership was 34% in the demo. 38-40% in the 3 FS1 eps. Rampage last week was 46%, higher in weeks prior. 46% of Rampage's 549k = 253k (0.19 rating)

37% of SD's 793k = 293k (0.22) If Rampage % higher or SD % lower, it's closer. https://t.co/3dFH4wfZXh — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 16, 2021

*Rampage was 46% last week Sorry for being all over the place with math. Actuals for transparency below. Rampage clearly settling with a lower % as weeks go on. pic.twitter.com/dc34tsbM91 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 16, 2021

The Rampage “buy-in” show, which aired during the 2nd hour of Smackdown, had over 570,000 views on YouTube as of Saturday afternoon. The show peaked at just under 100,000 live viewers during the premiere.

AEW Rampage trended ahead of WWE Smackdown on Twitter at one point during the evening.