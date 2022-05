According to SpoilerTV, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode received 2,000 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown received an average of 0.40 rating.

It should be noted that this is only a preliminary viewership figure; the final rating will not be available until later this week.

This is up from the show’s previous week’s 1.796 million viewers, but down from FOX’s 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic.