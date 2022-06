According to Spoiler TV, the WWE SmackDown episode on Friday got 2.274 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, SmackDown received an average of 0.55 rating.

2.186 million people watched the first hour, while 2.362 million people watched the second hour. It’s worth noting that this is only a preliminary viewership figure; the final rating won’t be available until later this week.

This is up from the show’s previous week’s 1.800 viewers and 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic on FOX.