Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Is In

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.042 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour did 2.105 million viewers and the second hour did 1.980 million viewers.

It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until Monday.

This is up from last week’s 2.032 viewers that the show did on FOX with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership.