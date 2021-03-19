Premiere Date Announced For Beth Phoenix’s WWE Icons Episode

The WWE Icons documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has been announced to premiere on Sunday, March 28 via the WWE Network and Peacock. Beth’s husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the premiere date. He also tweeted a promotional poster for the episode.

“Just slightly stoked to announce my much better half @TheBethPhoenix has her #Icons documentary airing starting March 28 on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork #Glamazon,” he wrote.

Beth, who also does weekly WWE NXT commentary, responded and said she is immensely grateful to be able to share her story. “We all have a story. I am immensely grateful to be able to share mine. @peacockTV @WWENetwork #Glamazon #Icons,” she wrote.

This will be the second WWE Icons episode. The first episode aired on January 31 and featured WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. The rest of the docuseries will feature Lex Luger, Rob Van Dam, and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, who will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class next month.