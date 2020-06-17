Premiere Date Confirmed For “Cannonball” On USA Network, The Miz As Host

WWE and the USA Network have officially announced that Cannonball with The Miz will premiere on Thursday, July 9. The show will air at 8pm ET each Thursday night with Miz as the host. USA has ordered 10 episodes of the water sports competition series. The Miz will be joined by co-host Rosci Diaz and sideline reporter Simon Gibson.

For those who missed it, above is the sneak peek for the show. Below is WWE’s announcement and a new Instagram post for the competition: