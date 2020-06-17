Premiere Date Confirmed For “Cannonball” On USA Network, The Miz As Host

WWE and the USA Network have officially announced that Cannonball with The Miz will premiere on Thursday, July 9. The show will air at 8pm ET each Thursday night with Miz as the host. USA has ordered 10 episodes of the water sports competition series. The Miz will be joined by co-host Rosci Diaz and sideline reporter Simon Gibson.
For those who missed it, above is the sneak peek for the show. Below is WWE’s announcement and a new Instagram post for the competition:
The Miz set to host “CANNONBALL” USA Network premiere on Thursday, July 9
Thursday, July 9 is officially must-see on the USA Network as The Miz makes his debut as the host of “CANNONBALL” for the show’s premiere.
The new 10-episode series is set to re-design summer fun as contestants from all across America face off in of the biggest, wettest, slipperiest water sports competitions ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, “CANNONBALL” and its Awesome host will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.
Catch the premiere on July 9 at 8/7 C and tune in Thursdays to see The Miz hosting the new series.