Premiere Date For OVW’s Docuseries “Wrestlers” On Netflix, First Trailer Released

A new docuseries about OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) will premiere on Netflix next month.

The series will premiere on Wednesday, September 13, according to the streaming services. It’s called “Wrestlers” and it’s made by the same people who made “Last Chance U” and “Cheer.”

It will provide fans with an inside look at the Louisville-based promotion.

The trailer features Al Snow, who bought OVW from Danny Davis in June 2018. Variety has provided the following description of the docuseries:

“Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.”

The former WWE/ECW/TNA star is also the promotion’s head trainer.

You can watch the trailer below: