Premiere Date for Vince McMahon’s Vice TV Documentary Revealed

A new documentary about the life and career of Vince McMahon has been in production at Vice TV for some time now.

The hush money incident including allegations of sexual misbehavior which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and ultimately led to McMahon’s resignation from his position as CEO of WWE in July will be covered in the documentary.

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest issues of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the documentary about Vince on Vice TV and titled “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” will be broadcast on October 18 from 8 to 10pm ET. It will serve as an introduction to the show “Tales of the Territories,” which will be about the AWA.

Both Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez were interviewed for the documentary. In July, when news of the McMahon controversy surfaced, it was reported that a documentary that was going to be shown on Netflix about McMahon had been scrapped. It was later revealed that the project is not yet complete and is being produced in conjunction with WWE.

Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are sharing the role of co-CEO, while Triple H has taken on the role of head of creative.