Premiere Date Set For “Undertaker: The Last Ride” Docuseries Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

According to WWE Network News, the upcoming docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride will premiere on the WWE Network next Sunday, May 10th. The show will be airing right after the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. The title of the first episode will be “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear” and features the following synopsis:

“Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.”

