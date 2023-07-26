Presidential Candidate Ron Desantis Attended A Private Wrestling Show At The WWE Performance Center

Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis once attended a WWE Performance Center match in Orlando.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) recently spoke with VICE Australia & New Zealand about working a show for DeSantis and his family at the WWE Performance Center.

“He came to the [WWE Performance Center] once,” she revealed. “We got called in on Saturday that Ron DeSantis wanted to have a wrestling show for his kids. So him and his family came in, and they sat front row, and we all beat each other up on a Saturday morning because he wanted to take his kids to see the wrestling.”

You may recall WWE’s Shane McMahon meeting DeSantis at the PGA Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL in February 2022. De Lander, along with other NXT budget cuts, was released in April 2022.