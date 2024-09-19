Press Briefing With Janel Grant’s Lawyers, PR Firm Announced For 9/19

Janel Grant’s PR Firm SKDK has announced the attorneys for Grant and a spokesperson for SKDK will take part in a press briefing on September 19.

Check out the official announcement sent to the media below.

TOMORROW: Attorneys for Janel Grant, Former WWE Employee and Sexual Assault Survivor, to Hold Press Briefing Ahead of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon”

NEW YORK – On Thursday, September 19, attorneys for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and human trafficking and sexual assault survivor, who filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization for abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking, will hold a virtual press briefing to share an update on the ongoing case. This briefing also comes ahead of the September 25th premiere of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

For more information or to RSVP, please email [email protected].

WHAT: Attorneys for Janel Grant, former WWE employee and sexual assault survivor, will provide background details of the extreme cruelty, degradation, exploitation and violence Vince McMahon inflicted on Ms. Grant on a near daily basis for more than two years and share the latest updates on the ongoing lawsuit. A Q&A session will follow.

WHO:

●Ann Callis, Holland Trial Lawyers

●Charles Munn, Nelson Mullins (On Background ONLY)

●Kendra Barkoff Lamy, SKDK (Spokesperson)

WHEN: Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.