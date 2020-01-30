Press Release On New Chyna Documentary In The Works

Production has began on a new movie about WWE Hall of Famer “Chyna” Joanie Laurer.

The press release issued today noted that this is the only “official and authorized” feature-length documentary on the former WWE Women’s Champion and former WWE Intercontinental Champion, authorized by her estate and her mother, Jan LaQue.

“My daughter, Joanie Laurer, led a remarkable life. I am excited to partner with a production team who is passionate about telling her true life’s story, not just the parts that played out in the ring or the tabloids.” Jan said. “To that end I have selected a woman producer to work with who understands that the public only knows a small bit of Joanie’s story. I want to restore her legacy, a legacy that has been tarnished by others. Joanie deserves this and so do her true fans.”

Chyna passed away on April 17, 2016 at the age of 46. She was found dead at her home in Redondo Beach, California. An autopsy later ruled that Chyna died from an accidental overdose of alcohol combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and a sleeping aid.

There’s no word yet on when the documentary will be released, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full press release on the project, with comments from Producer Erin Hayes and more: