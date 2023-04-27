Preston Vance On Chris Jericho Giving Him His Nickname, Not Enjoying Wearing A Mask, Battling Crohn’s Disease

AEW star Preston Vance recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Vance commented on no longer wearing a mask:

“I remember I was somewhere backstage and Andrade pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go to Tony. I want you with us because I think you would look cool in a suit and take off the mask’, and I’m like,’ Yeah, let’s do it.’ I was doing the ‘10’ thing at that point for like three years, so I was ready to change. I never liked wearing the mask. I never wore it before AEW. It’s hard to connect with the people when you’re under a mask. There are pros and cons to it. A pro is you never have to worry about facial expressions or anything. The con is it’s hard to show any sort of enthusiasm. It’s all body language. I’m pretty glad I’m done with the mask.”

Battling Crohn’s Disease:

“When I was younger, I was sick a lot and I didn’t know why. I was 10 years old with it. That’s pretty young, so they’re trying all these different drugs and stuff on me and nothing’s really helping that much. When I turned 16, they’re like, ‘Okay, stop taking all the pills. We’re going to put you on an infusion. You’ll only have to go do it six times a year’, so like, every two months you do it. At one point, I was taking like 14 pills a day. As a kid, I’m like, this sucks. It really sucks. So I was like, ‘Yes, please. I want to do that.’ You just go there, sit there for two hours with an IV in you and you’re fine. Ever since that, I literally haven’t been sick in probably like 13 years. It’s like a miracle drug. My doctor calls me his miracle patient. He’s like, ‘You don’t even have signs of the disease anymore.’ It’s crazy. He said working out helps a ton. He said if he could prescribe one pill or anything to his patients, it’d be the equivalent of working out every day.”

Who gave him the Perro Peligroso nickname:

“Chris Jericho came up with it, and whatever he says is gold because he’s been doing it forever.”

Joining Rush and the La Faccion Ingobernable:

“I like working with them a lot. it’s different and also a learning curve because my Spanish is not fluent or very existent at all”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



