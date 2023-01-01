Preston Vance Reveals New Name, Update on 2023’s First AEW Rampage

Preston Vance’s new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable has been revealed.

Vance sided with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant, and Andrade El Idolo against The Dark Order last month. Since then, he’s competed in the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on Rampage’s Holiday Bash edition last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.

In an update, Vance revealed his new ring name, Perro Peligroso, during an interview with Lexy Nair on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage. This means “Dangerous Dog” in Spanish.

Peligroso revealed that his first post-Dark Order singles match will air on the first show of 2023, Rampage from Portland, next Friday. There’s no word on who he’ll be wrestling yet.

Nair asked Peligroso if he felt remorse for his recent actions, as seen below. The former 10 said he would have insulted a child on national television three years ago if he had known it would get him attention. This was a reference to how he taunted -1 following The Dark Order’s heel turn last month.

“Lexy, I don’t think you understand how these interviews with me work, and you’re smart because you’re blonde, right? So I’m going to ask you the questions,” Peligroso said. “Did you watch my interview with Good Ol’ JR? You did, so you know it was the most talked about thing on Rampage, and what are they saying? They’re saying Preston Vance is handsome, Preston Vance can talk. Yeah, I’ve known that my whole life, but for the past three years I was forced to wear some stupid mask and do some stupid hand gesture. So, question two – you’re the backstage interviewer, you get all the dirt and gossip, who am I wrestling next week? I don’t know either. Is it a local talent, is it one of The Dark Order members? They’re really all one in the same. So to get back to your original question because I don’t want to be disrespectful… do I look like a man that has any remorse? I belittled a child on national television, and if that’s all I had to do to get the spotlight, I would’ve done that shit three years ago.”

Jose then interrupted, “This interview is clearly over.”

No other matches have been announced for next Friday’s live Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, but Kip Sabian will face AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy in Battle of The Belts V.

The entire New Year’s Smash Rampage segment is available below: