Preston Vance Segment Set For AEW Rampage, Rush Makes Bold Statement

Preston Vance will appear on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

The former 10 of The Dark Order recently confirmed that he will appear on this week’s AEW Rampage with Jim Ross. Vance stated that he has a lot on his mind, particularly his recent turn on The Dark Order.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rush was storyline fined and suspended for one week for his attack on officials following the controversial finish to the tag team match at ROH Final Battle last Saturday, which saw AR Fox and Blake Christian defeat Rush and brother Dralistico. Vance was ringside but was not suspended.

Rush responded to the suspension on Twitter this week, declaring that La Facción Ingobernable will be the most dominant faction in pro wrestling now that their era has arrived.

“[fire emoji] L F INGOBERNABLES Our Era has just begun. We won’t have mercy on anyones even if we are suspended one or a thousand times. Rules were made for the Ingobernables to break them. Let me make one thing clear: we will be the most dominant faction in the Industry. @AEW,” he wrote.

Vance and Jose are campaigning for their stablemates to get a rematch against Fox and Christian, but no date has been set as of yet.

